World Devastating hypersonic missile ready; Hits in 30 minutes; "You can't do anything" Russia is reportedly preparing a devastating 20,000 mph "Avangard" hypersonic missile that Putin has said cannot be stopped by any defense system. Source: B92 Friday, November 17, 2023 | 13:10

It is understood that the nuclear weapon, which Russian President Vladimir Putin previously described as a "meteorite", can be launched outside the Earth's atmosphere and hit multiple targets anywhere in the world in less than 30 minutes, the British newspaper Express reports.



It is believed to be the only weapon of its kind, and Putin has warned that countries in the West do not have the means to stop it.



The missile was seen in recently released footage installed in an underground launch silo in Russia's Orenburg region.



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the intercontinental ballistic missile is inserted into the silo launcher using the hydraulic mechanism of a special transport-loading unit. According to their claims, these are the most complex technological operations that last several hours. The missile is believed to increase the combat capabilities of Russia's strategic nuclear forces. The British newspaper recalls that Putin claimed back in 2018 that a missile was being developed that "goes to the target like a meteorite, like a burning ball, like a fireball."



The news comes after claims by Ukrainian military intelligence that multiple tests of Russian nuclear-tipped missiles have failed.