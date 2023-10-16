Politics Vucic arrived in Beijing Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić arrived in Beijing today and thus began his official visit to China. Source: Tanjug Monday, October 16, 2023 | 11:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ nr

Vučić leads the Serbian delegation which consists of numerous ministers in the Government of Serbia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacić, Minister of Defense Miloš Vučević, Minister of Interior Bratislav Gašić, Minister of Finance Siniša Mali, Minister of Trade Tomislav Momirović, Minister of Culture Maja Gojković, Minister of Agriculture Jelena Tanasković, Minister of Information Technologies, Mihailo Jovanović and Director of Telecom Serbia, Vladimir Lučić.



Vučić and the delegation of the Government of Serbia will participate in the third "Belt and Road" Forum, and on that occasion Vučić stated that the visit to China is very important in moments that are not easy at all.



He announced important meetings and the signing of important agreements with China, as well as bilateral meetings with the President of China Xi Jinping and Wang Hu Ning, the "Chinese Kissinger".



"We will sign documents on overall cooperation, free trade, which is of particular importance for our country and the clearing yuan for our banks. These are fundamental agreements, and there will be important traffic and infrastructure agreements," explained Vučić on Sunday.