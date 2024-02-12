Sports Serbian basketball players qualified for the Olympic Games! Serbian basketball players qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris, despite losing to Australia. Source: B92, A.S. Monday, February 12, 2024 | 09:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

For the girls selected by Marina Maljković, it was important for Germany to win against Brazil, or for the host of the qualifying tournament not to triumph with a seven-point lead.



That's what happened, Germany defeated Brazil 73:71 in the last match of the qualifiers.



Serbia placed third ahead of Brazil, which does not have a single victory. In addition to them, the placement was ensured by Australia without defeat and Germany with a score of 2-1.



Serbia won against Brazil 72:65 and that was enough for them to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris.



This is the third time in a row that Serbian basketball players have performed at the Olympics.



In 2016, Serbian basketball players won a bronze medal in Rio, five years after that they played in the semi-finals in Tokyo, and this summer they will be in elite company as well.



In addition to our selection, there is host France, defending gold medalist United States, China, Puerto Rico, Belgium, Nigeria, Australia, Germany, Japan, Spain and Canada.