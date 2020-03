Society Another 115 persons are infected with coronavirus in Serbia, 900 in total VIDEO According to data as of 3 pm, another 115 people were infected in Serbia, with a total of 900 confirmed cases of coronavirus, it has been reported on covid19.rs Source: B92 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 | 16:46 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ WPA/ pool

477 people were tested, out of which 115 were positive and 362 were negative.



In the last 24 hours, seven deaths have been registered in Serbia.