New earthquake hits Croatia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale was recorded this morning in Croatia, and ground shaking was also felt in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Source: Tanjug
Ilustracija: Shutterstock/andrey vp
The epicenter of the earthquake, which was registered at 5:07 a.m., was in the area of Metković, 5 kilometers southwest of Neum, at a depth of 6 kilometers, the EMSC announced.

Yesterday, the Seismological Service of Croatia recorded a weak earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale in the sea off the coast of Pelješac, southeast of Žuljan.

