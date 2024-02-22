Region New earthquake hits Croatia An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale was recorded this morning in Croatia, and ground shaking was also felt in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 22, 2024 | 07:27 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/andrey vp

The epicenter of the earthquake, which was registered at 5:07 a.m., was in the area of Metković, 5 kilometers southwest of Neum, at a depth of 6 kilometers, the EMSC announced.



Yesterday, the Seismological Service of Croatia recorded a weak earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale in the sea off the coast of Pelješac, southeast of Žuljan.