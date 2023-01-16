World It's been revealed: Zelensky plans to assassinate Valerii Zaluzhnyi Former member of the Verkhovna Rada, Ilya Kiva, citing an unnamed source, claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a plan. Source: RIA.ru Monday, January 16, 2023 | 16:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

According to Kiva, Zelensky is planning to eliminate the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.



"As the source told me, Zelensky has long been worried about the popularity and increasing authority of the commander-in-chief in Ukrainian society, who can and wants to replace the president if the opportunity arises. They want to present the assassination as a Russian operation," the politician wrote on Telegram channel, however, did not explain in what way is his source tied to the current power structures of the Zelensky regime.



Last year in August, the media in Ukraine wrote that Zelensky wanted to remove Zaluzhnyi from the post of commander-in-chief and put him in charge of the Ministry of Defense, as he did not want to have a competitor during the celebration of Ukrainian victory.



Later, President Zelensky said that he would not dismiss Zaluzhnyi or transfer him to another position.