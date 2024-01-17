Region Montenegrins, how many of you are there? The first results of the census are known The Directorate for Statistics of Montenegro, Monstat, presented data on the results of the population census for the first time today. Source: B92, RTCG Thursday, January 25, 2024 | 11:15 Tweet Share Foto: Depositephotos/ Mehaniq

633,158 inhabitants reside in Montenegro, it was announced at the conference.



Let's recall that in the 2011 census, Montenegro had a total population of 620,029.



The director of Monstat, Miroslav Pejović, announced that the conditions for the publication of preliminary results had been met, and that other data would be published successively during the year.



He did not mention that these data are subject to change, that is, to revision until the publication of the final results. "It was successfully released, and we continue our work in accordance with the law and in a professional way," he said.



The preliminary results will include the publication of the results of the census, by settlements, local self-government units and for the territory of Montenegro on the number of inhabitants, households and apartments and other inhabited premises. As a reminder, the 2023 population, household and apartment census began on December 3 and ended on December 28.