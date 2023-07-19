Region A plane crash in Montenegro Two people were injured when the plane crashed in the Štoj neighborhood of Ulcinj, "Vijesti" learned from Police Operational and Communication Center. Source: B92, Vijesti Wednesday, July 19, 2023 | 12:43 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MEDIABIRO/ bs

Two people were injured when the plane crashed in the Štoj neighborhood of Ulcinj, it was confirmed to "Vijesti" from the Operational and Communication Center of the Police Administration.



According to the source, one person received serious and one minor injuries.



According to information from Television Vijesti, the pilot and another person who was with him aboard were injured.



The media say that it is a tourist plane.