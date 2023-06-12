Politics An attempt to avert a disaster? Dušan Janjić commented on the Draft Statute of the Community of Serbian Municipalities, which Albanian PM, Edi Rama, sent to Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron. Source: Kosovo online Monday, June 12, 2023 | 08:50 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic

The founder of the Forum for Ethnic Relations, Dušan Janjić, said that the Draft Statute of the Community of Serbian Municipalities, which Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama sent to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, was an attempt to prevent a disaster for Kosovo Albanians, so that, as he said, they would not fall out of favor with the USA, reports RTV.



Janjić told Tanjug that it is not usual for a country that is not a participant in the dialogue to do something like that, but that it does not surprise anyone who knows Edi Rama, who he says likes to present himself as a man of initiative.



"I think that he is more helping and assisting the international community and the Americans in the desire to prevent a disaster for the Albanians in Kosovo. They could have bad relations with the USA, which would be a disaster for them, and Albin Kurti is going in that direction, because he estimates that there is still time to play. I would not equate Rama's initiative with affection towards Serbia," Janjić said.



He added that everyone has the right to a proposal and that, although he has not seen Rama's draft, he believes that there is nothing concrete in it, but, as Janjić says, offering exit strategies for Vjosa Osmani and Albin Kurti.



"This is the moment when both sides have an opportunity to get out of the crisis. The political dialogue has died down, and Rama is looking for his opportunity among the Albanians, primarily the opposition, because 'Self-determination' has never been his favorite. And the second is to be a guarantor for the Americans, to defend the idea of the Open Balkans," believes Janjić.



He notes that Edi Rama is a great "icebreaker" and that he never works alone, even when he puts on his sneakers.



When asked if he sees the future of Kosovo without Kurti, Janjić replies that he sees it, but also that nothing will be resolved when the current Prime Minister of Kosovo is no longer in power.



"KFOR must stop acting as police and go back to the barracks. We were on the edge. They know as long as soldiers are exposed there is a risk. If only one Italian soldier had succumbed to injuries, they would have resort to sanctions. The worst was avoided, and that is the militarization of the conflict," emphasizes Janjić.