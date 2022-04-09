Politics Exercise "Fire Shield 2022" was held; Vučić: "Our army is many times stronger" VIDEO Joint tactical exercise of the Serbian Army with night combat shooting "Fire Shield 2022" was held tonight at the Pasuljanske livade training range near Ćuprija Source: B92 Saturday, April 9, 2022 | 20:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ nr

The exercise is being jointly conducted by Army and Air Force and Air Defence units, 72nd Special Operations Brigade and 63rd Parachute



The exercise aims to enhance the capability of the Serbian Armed Forces commands and units to carry out defensive day and night operations on different types of terrain and in different weather conditions. More than a thousand members of the Serbian Armed Forces are participating, using about a hundred combat means and systems. Brigade.



After the exercise, Aleksandar Vučić addressed the public.



Vučić announced the purchase of French night vision goggles, so the Serbian army will be fully equipped for the night fight.



"It was important to see how much that has changed. Night conditions make a difference between serious armies and those that are not so successful."



"We will also get 'French night vision goggles' for night observation. We showed everything in real conditions. Today we have tens of thousands of rockets. It's good to know that we have clean and accurate dispositions."



"We saw only a part of the power of Pantsir. You could see the gap between camouflage uniforms - old from Yumko and new. It is much harder to see, you can't easily detect it with thermal imaging cameras."



"We will have to strengthen our helicopter units, as well as drones. I have already talked to President Erdogan to buy "Bayraktar" from Turkey.



"Congratulations to all participants, the exercise was successful and risky, because it fired ammunition, it flew over the heads of our soldiers. I could not wait for it to end." "Our army is many times stronger than it has ever been, which is a deterrent to anyone who would endanger peace and stability of the citizens of Serbia."



Asked about strengthening Germany, Vucic said: "Germans are a serious nation. A one-time investment of 100 billion. It's a fascinating difference they make between themselves and everyone else in Europe."



"It is important for us that Serbia gets stronger. We have not shown everything we dispose of. It would not be easy for anyone to oppose such firepower."



"We do not aim to threaten anyone."

Re: Croatia

"The position of Serbia is not made by the Croats, nor by anyone else in the world, but by the citizens of Serbia by their choice. They do not bother us, we love them, they are members of NATO, they are strong. We will be able to deter everyone in a modern way, we do not aim to threaten anyone, and I think that the Serbian army is following the period of the greatest progress in the Balkans".

On the elections

FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ nr

"Everything was clear to everyone from the first moment, they had the most controllers. In the era of social networks, you have to justify yourself to someone, which makes no sense. You should deal with the next elections, not with the past ones. Everything will come to its own in the coming period".

For the President of Serbia, the soldiers organized a ceremonial reception at Pasuljanske livade.



The exercise began with the firing of a red signal bullet, followed by the performance of a defensive operation in different soil and weather conditions, day and night.



At the test range, for the first time, the action of the anti-tank missile system in night conditions "cornet", imported from Russia, which has the ability to destroy tanks, bunkers and armored vehicles, is shown.



More than 1.000 members of the Serbian Army and more than 100 war equipment were engaged in the exercise, including a MiG-29 plane, Mi-35 and H-145 helicopters, remote-piloted Ć-92A aircraft, as well as an artillery and missile system of the Pantsir- S1".



In addition to them, the M-84AC1 tank will show its combat capabilities, as well as the "sparrow" unmanned aerial vehicle.



The exercise is being carried out in order to improve the ability of commands and units of the Serbian Army to perform defensive operations in different weather conditions, day and night.



The military exercises on Pasuljanske livade began on April 4, and end today, with the exercise of a strengthened tactical group in conducting a defensive operation at night.

FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ nr

FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC / nr

FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC / nr