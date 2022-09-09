World They prepare for war with Russia? Now they got answer: "History taught you nothing?" The rhetoric between Russia and Poland is intensifying. Moscow responded to Warsaw's warlike rhetoric: "History does not teach the Polish elite anything". Source: Sputnik Friday, September 9, 2022 | 10:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Polish authorities were taking a "furious attitude on the verge of madness" towards Russia, while Russian senator Alexei Pushkov told Polish officials to learn the lessons of history before they start preparing for war with Russia.



"Poland is preparing for war with Russia? History does not teach the Polish elite anything," Puskov said.



The risk of a conflict between Russia and Poland - a member of NATO, as well as Russia and NATO, exists considering the aggressive policy of Poland and the aggressive policy of the alliance towards Russia, warns Russian military expert Viktor Litovkin.



Commenting on the bellicose statement of Polish Deputy Defense Minister Marcin Očepa, who said that the Polish Ministry of Defense is reforming the armed forces in preparation for a "probable conflict with Russia", Litovkin recalls that Warsaw has repeatedly expressed its readiness to attack Russia's Kaliningrad region.



"The fact that Poland is talking about the probability of war in the coming years indicates that Poland is turning into a militarized state. That country allocates more and more funds for the armed forces, buys US military equipment and tries to be the most important ally of the USA in Europe and NATO. We know that on the territory of Poland there are American troops, American tank divisions... On the territory of Poland there are also US Ballistic Missile Defense System 'Aegis Ashore' with MK-41 launchers on which anti-missile missiles and long-range cruise missiles 'Tomahawk' can be placed, representing a direct threat to the Russian Federation," says Russian expert.



According to him, the Russian Kaliningrad region, the westernmost Russian exclave in Europe, squeezed between Poland and Lithuania along the Baltic coast, is a thorn in the West's side, as it is located between NATO countries, which prevents the Alliance from creating a united front against Russia, especially on Baltic Sea.



Russian expert points out that Russia has no intention of attacking Poland, has no reason to threaten its security, and has not even set itself such a task. "I do not rule out that Poland will provoke Russia and be aggressive towards our country, feeling that the USA and NATO are behind it. It's like in Ivan Krylov's fable 'The Elephant and the Pug-dog', when the pug, thinking he's strong, keeps barking at the elephant. Therefore, everything depends on the behavior of Poland," said Litovkin, as reported by Sputnik.



It is also recalled that the Ministry of Defense of Poland made a decision to reform the armed forces as part of the preparation for a possible conflict with Russia, which, according to Polish military officials, could happen within the "next three to ten years". That is why, according to the Minister of Defense, the Polish military department is implementing the most ambitious armament program in history.