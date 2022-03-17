World Putin: I will tell you this for the first time Speaking about the mission in Ukraine, Western sanctions against Russia and plans of Kyiv and the West, Russian President sent important messages to the world. Source: Sputnik Thursday, March 17, 2022 | 09:43 Tweet Share Tanjug/Russian Presidential Press Service via AP

Among other things, during the meeting on measures for socio-economic support to Russian regions, he told the United States and its allies that they would not succeed in trying to tear Russia apart.



"I remind you that at the very beginning, in the early morning of February 24, I publicly and openly stated the reasons and the main goal of Russia's actions. It is an aid to our people in Donbas, who have been subjected to real genocide for almost eight years by the most barbaric methods - blockade, large-scale punitive actions, terrorist attacks and constant artillery shelling. And why? Only because they demanded basic human rights, to live according to the laws and traditions of their ancestors, to speak their mother tongue, to raise their children as they wish," Putin said.



He then said that the Kyiv authorities had ignored and sabotaged the implementation of the Minsk package of measures for the peaceful resolution of the crisis all these years, and at the end of last year they even publicly refused to implement it.



"They have also started the practical realization of plans to join NATO. Moreover, statements by the Kyiv authorities about the intention to create their own nuclear weapons and the means for their delivery were heard. That was a real threat. In the near future, with foreign technical assistance, along with the pro-Nazi regime in Kyiv, it could get hold of weapons of mass destruction, and its target, of course, would be Russia," Putin said.



Russian leader also said that there was a network of several dozen laboratories in Ukraine in which, under the direction and with the financial support of the Pentagon, military-biological programs were conducted, including experiments with samples of coronavirus, anthrax, cholera, African swine fever and other deadly diseases.



"Our multiple warnings that such a development poses a direct threat to Russia's security were rejected by Ukraine and their patrons from the United States and NATO," he added, adding that in this way all diplomatic possibilities were completely exhausted.



"We were simply forced to launch a special military operation," he said yesterday.



"The appearance of Russian troops near Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine is not connected with the intention to occupy this country. We do not have such a goal, and I stated that directly in my address on February 24", Putin continued.



"As for the tactics of combat operations developed by the Russian Ministry of Defense and our General Staff, it has been completely justified. I want to say this for the first time: at the very beginning of the operation in Donbass, the Kyiv authorities were asked through various channels, in order to avoid senseless bloodshed, not to engage in combat operations, but simply to withdraw their troops from Donbass. They didn't want to. It is up to them to decide," he explained. He also said that the operation was developing successfully, strictly in accordance with pre-approved plans, noting that Ukraine was deliberately preparing for a military scenario.



"Attempts to organize diversions and the terrorist underground have not stopped. In recent years, fighting in the Donbas and shelling of peaceful settlements has continued. During that time, almost 14.000 civilians were killed, including children," the Russian leader said.



He then said that the West had hypocritically turned its eyes in the last eight years, when mothers buried their children in Donbas. When old men were killed.



"Long-term harassment of Donbass residents could no longer be tolerated. And in order to stop the genocide, Russia recognized the people's republics of Donbas," Putin points out.



"But what I want to emphasize and ask you to pay attention to is the following: if our troops acted only on the territory of the people's republics, helped them liberate their country, that would not be the final solution, it would not lead to peace and would not remove the root threat - for our country, for Russia. On the contrary, a new front line would be set up around Donbass and along its borders, shelling and provocations would continue. That is, the armed conflict would drag on indefinitely, fueled by the revanchist hysteria of the Kyiv regime, and NATO's military infrastructure in Ukraine would be deployed even faster and more aggressively: we would face the fact that the Alliance's striking, offensive weapons are already on our borders", Putin said.

All tasks will be solved

He then said that all the set tasks would be solved.



"We were ready on the issues of principle for Russia, for our future - on the neutral status of Ukraine, on demilitarization and denazification - and now we are ready to discuss during the negotiations. Our country has done everything to organize and conduct these negotiations," Putin added, and then said that the West did not care, despite the fact that people were dying, that hundreds of thousands, millions had become refugees, and that a real humanitarian catastrophe was happening.



"They also chose economic, financial, trade and other sanctions against Russia as a weapon, which now, by the way, is affecting Europeans and Americans themselves through higher prices of gasoline, energy, food products, and job losses related to the Russian market. And there is no need to shift the blame, as they say, and blame our state for everything".



"I want to be heard by ordinary citizens of Western countries: they are now persistently trying to convince you that all your difficulties are the result of some hostile actions by Russia, that you have to pay for the fight against the mythical Russian threat from your own wallets. It's all a lie," Putin said, asking: "Who will now be responsible for the millions of starving people in the world's poorest countries due to growing food shortages?"



In fact, he says, such steps aimed at worsening the lives of millions of people have all the signs of aggression, war by economic, political and informational means.



"Today, in many Western countries, people are subjected to real persecution only because they come from Russia: they are denied medical care, children are expelled from schools, their parents are left without jobs, Russian music, culture and literature are banned. By trying to "annul" Russia, the West took off all masks of decency. A forced attack in cyberspace was also launched against Russia. An unprecedented information campaign has been launched, which includes global social networks and all Western media, whose objectivity and independence turned out to be just a myth. Access to information is limited, people are tickled by a huge number of false news, propaganda forgeries, simply put, fakes. It so happened that one of the American social networks directly announced the possibility of publishing publications calling for the murder of Russian citizens," Putin stated.



According to him, behind all these goals are geopolitical goals. They do not need a strong and sovereign Russia, he explained.

The West is trying to divide Russian society

Tanjug/Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File

Also, the West is trying to divide Russian society, speculating about military losses, the socio-economic consequences of sanctions, to provoke a civil conflict in Russia and, using its fifth column, is trying to achieve its goal. And the goal is only one, I have already talked about it - the destruction of Russia, Putin said.



He also said that many countries in the world have long since reconciled to living with their backs bowed and obediently accepting all decisions, but that Russia will never be in such a miserable and humiliated state.



"I will emphasize: the obsession with US sanctions and their supporters is not shared by countries where more than half of the world's population lives. These countries are the fastest growing and most promising part of the global economy. Russia is among them," Putin said.



He also said that all sanctions imposed to Russia will be endured, and he ordered the Government to urge the Government to ensure the work of this system so that it operatively takes into account changes in the financial situation of families.



He also presented a detailed economic plan of Russia, in the conditions of restrictive sanctions, the possibility of food shortages and possible increase of social inequalities, emphasizing that all levels of government in Russia must cooperate in the development of Russia and its economic strengthening.