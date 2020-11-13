World "Are the US elections over?" Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a close associate of US President Donald Trump, asked today whether the elections in the United States are really over. Source: Tanjug Friday, November 13, 2020 | 10:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Joedson Alves

Bolsonaro is one of the few statesmen in the world who did not congratulate Joe Biden on his victory,



He asked his supporters about the election in front of the presidential residence, and then laughed, Reuters reports.



"But are they over, are the elections already over?" Bolsonaro asked.



He said earlier that he would be the first to congratulate Trump on his re-election as president.