World A record number of newly infected in a single day WHO announced that 212.326 new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in the world, which is a record leap in the number of new cases per day Source: Tanjug Saturday, July 4, 2020 | 21:44

The biggest leap in the number of infected people was recorded in the United States, Brazil and India, Reuters reports.



The previous record in the number of patients on a daily basis in the world, 189.077, was registered on June 28.



Every day, about 5.000 people die from this infection.



Since the beginning of the epidemic, over 11 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and more than half a million people have died.