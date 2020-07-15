Society Kon: Then it is better to introduce curfew, Belgrade is now a dominant potential bomb Epidemiologist Predrag Kon said that we have to stop the virus and that it used to be easier when there's a state of emergency and restrictive measures in force Source: B92 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 | 17:58 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92

He said in the show Focus on B92 television that we have to understand that we have a long fight ahead of us.



"Again, at one point when the state of emergency was lifted, it was realized that everything was over, that is one big mistake that will remain historically recorded," Kon concluded.



He mentioned all the events that were organized in the meantime and assessed that there was no one who "can feel proud of understanding these measures".



"It was expected that the warm weather would reduce that transmission, which became explosive. There was a super-transmission of the virus, where there is chanting, shouting loudly, where there is sweating, evaporation, there is aerogenic transmission," he said.



Kon said that when it comes to the transmission of coronavirus by air, if you are close at a distance of less than a meter and in the open, it is not impossible to transmit the virus airborne and by droplet transmission.



"When one wears a mask and the one who is infected does not, I am protected only 30 percent. If I do not wear, and the infected wears, I am protected 95 percent, and if we all wear masks, then we are protected 99 percent. The virus had spread so quickly that we can think that everyone has been in contact with the virus. If we are all going to be in self-isolation, then it is better to introduce curfew," he concluded.



He reiterated that new measures have been introduced on the obligatory wearing of protective masks everywhere in Serbia.



"Belgrade had measures of obligatory wearing of a mask and it was related only to the environments in which an emergency situation was declared. Now it is mandatory for everyone, regardless of that," Kon said.



He added that it is "strongly recommended" for people over the age of 65 to wear masks always, even outside, especially when they are waiting in line.



"What kind of parents would be willing to let their children go to the park to play in this situation if they are small," he said.



As he mentioned, people must understand what is not good for them and that this is exactly what is forbidden.



Kon said that every collective sport is risky due to the impossibility of keeping a distance, but that there is a limit to gathering of more than 10 people.



According to him, some things may change by August, but that the matches will probably be played with no audience.

"Belgrade is now a dominant potential bomb"

"Situation in Belgrade had worsened. 13.433 people with symptoms of respiratory infections showed up in Belgrade on July 13. 2.863 were examined and 1.444 were tasted for swabs. Every third person who was suspicious turned out to be infected," he said.



He said that by wearing masks, we're helping not only ourselves, but also health workers.



"Measures can be applied immediately, without waiting until Friday. We should expect results now. Belgrade is the dominant potential bomb at the moment," he said.



As he said, on July 13, the presence of the virus was recorded in five kindergartens, including three employees and six parents.



"The virus has spread with the general population this time, especially in Belgrade," he said.



Kon said that there is no more room for tightening measures, except for the introduction of a state of emergency.



"The main measure is no performances, theaters, weddings, birthday celebrations. We covered it all with one measure, there are no night gatherings", he said, adding that he could not expect anyone to work against himself.



He reminded that it was recommended to wear masks before, and that there was a gradual introduction to the current situation.



"Someone can look critically or not, the truth is important. Everyone has the right to see it in one way or another," Kon said.

Capacities for COVID patients are being expanded

Kon reminded that the hospital capacities for COVID patients are being expanded.



"What we expect from day to day, these data for the entire territory of Serbia, may indicate that we have reached some leveling. As far as Belgrade is concerned, there has been no leveling yet," he noted.



As he said, only until the curve starts to flatten, we are in an awkward situation whether there will be enough space in hospitals.

On the vaccine

"We have to provide a safe vaccine. All those vaccines are certainly interesting to many, but the regulations must be respected," Kon said.



As he said, only when all phases of research are done, only then can it be used.



"I am very skeptical," he said when asked if there will be vaccines against COVID-19 in Serbia by the end of the year.