Politics Ceremony for the Statehood Day: Vučić presented medals to deserving individuals PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, presented awards to deserving individuals and institutions on the occasion of the Statehood Day of Serbia. Source: B92 Thursday, February 15, 2024 | 21:35

The solemn ceremony was held in the Presidency building, and the following were honored:



1. Berge Brende, Order of the Serbian Flag, first degree



2. Chen Bo, president of the Chinese Institute of International Relations, Order of the Serbian Flag, first degree



3. Raúl Bartolomé Molina, ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain in the RS, Order of the Serbian Flag, first degree



4. Vladimir Tolstoy, Order of the Serbian Flag, first degree



5. Mohamed Nabhan, Order of the Serbian Flag, second degree



6. Fedor Rosoha, Order of the Serbian Flag, second degree



7. Valerij Brilov, Order of the Serbian Flag, second degree



8. Harry Alex Rusz, Ambassador of Hungary to CoE, Order of the Serbian Flag, third degree



9. Siljan Micevski, posthumously, Order of the Serbian Flag, third degree



10. Dr. Mojmir Vrlik, Honorary Consul in Slovakia, Order of the Serbian Flag, third degree



11. Roman Strakoš, Gold Medal for Merit



12. Takashi Shimizu, Gold Medal of Merit



13. Zoran Bogdanović, Gold Medal for Merit



14. Center "Casa del Sole" Gold medal for merit



15. Blaženka Trivunčić, prof. Serbian language and literature. at Univ. Sorbonne, Gold Medal of Merit



16. Dr. Vesna Cidilko, Slavologist and retired professor, "Humboldt" University in Berlin, Gold Medal for Merit



17. Mauricio Manic, Gold Medal of Merit



18. Claudio Tonelli, Gold Medal of Merit



19. Zoran Jovanović, Gold Medal for Merit



20. Dr. Eng. Miloje Z. Milićević, Gold Medal for Merit



21. Radomir Putniković, Gold Medal for Merit



22. Dr. Marko Lopušina, Gold Medal for Merit



23. prof. Svetlana Matić, Gold Medal for Merit



24. Giuseppe Zakaria, journalist and humanist, posthumously, Gold Medal for Merit



25. Tesla Science Center Wardenclyffe, Gold Medal of Merit



26. François Goruel, Gold Medal of Merit



27. Humanitarian organization "Little World Canada" from Toronto, Gold Medal for Merit



28. Dr. Ma Sipu, Historian, Gold Medal of Merit



29. Dr. Aleksandar Djogo, Sretenje Order, third degree



30. Marko Kovač, Order of the Serbian Flag, second degree



31. Radomir Uljarević, Sretenje Order, third degree



32. Nenad Stevandić, Sretenje Order, first degree



33.Spomenko Gostić, posthumously, Medal for bravery "Miloš Obilić", gold



34. National Theater of the Republic of Srpska, Sretenje Order, second degree



35. Nikola Pejaković, Star of Karadjordje, first degree



36. Biljana Čekić, Star of Karadjordje, second degree



37. Theological Seminary "Holy Three Hierarchs" in Krka Monastery, Sretenje Order, third degree



38. Clinical and hospital center of Kosovska Mitrovica, Sretenje Order, second degree



39. Mother Haritina (Pantić), Abbess of Peć Patriarchate, Sretenje Order, first degree



40. prim. Dr. Slavko Krstić, Sretenje Order, third degree



41. Miloš and Stefan Stojanović, Medal for bravery "Miloš Obilić", gold



42. Pavlina Radovanović, Star of Karadjordje, third degree



43. Academician Vlada Urošević, Sretenje Order, first degree



44. Academician Zoran L. Kovačević, Sretenje Order, first degree



45. Academician Bela Balint, Sretenje Order, first degree



46. Academician Ninoslav Radovanović, Sretenje Order, first degree



47. Academician Rajko Kuzmanović - Republic of Srpska, Sretenje Order, first degree



48. Bishop of Niš Mr. Arsenije (Glavčić) Order of Sretenje, second degree



49. Tumane Monastery, Sretenje Order, third degree



50. Metropolitan of Didymoteicho, Orestiada and Soufli of the Greek Orthodox Church, Mr. Damaskinos, Sretenje Order, second degree



51. Chronicle of Matica Srpska (200) Sretenje Order, first degree



52. Special rehabilitation hospital Banja Koviljača (165 years), Sretenje Order, first degree



53. Elementary school "Dragojlo Dudić" (160 years), Sretenje Order, first degree



54. Primary School "Stepa Stepanović" Tekeriš (140 years old), Sretenje Order, first degree



55. Museum of the City of Belgrade (120 years), Sretenje Order, first degree



56. Politics Newspaper (120 years), Sretenje Order, first degree



57. Clinic for Gynecology and Obstetrics - (GAK Višegradska) (100 g), Order of Merit, first degree



58. Radio Belgrade (100 years), Sretenje Order, first degree



59. Basketball Association of Serbia - KSS (100 years), Sretenje Order, first degree



60. Faculty of Sports and Physical Education of the University of BG (85 years), Sretenje Order, second degree



61. Večernje novosti (70 years), Sretenje Order, first degree



62. Institute for Nuclear Sciences "Vinča" (75 years old), Sretenje Order, second degree



63. Institute for Mental Health (60 years), Sretenje Order, second degree



64. Gallery of the House of the Serbian Army (70 years), Sretenje Order, second degree



65. Film news (80 years), Sretenje Order, third degree



66. National Library "Jefimija" Trstenik (70 years), Sretenje Order, third degree



67. Choir of RTS "Kolibri" (60 years), Sretenje Order, third degree



68. School for musical talents in Ćuprija (50 years), Sretenje Order, third degree



69. M.Sc. Vera Kovač Vitkai, Star of Karadjordje, first degree



70. Nikola Kitanovski, Star of Karadjordje, third degree



71. Jasmina Janković, Star of Karadjordje, third degree



72. Mirko Kodić, Gold Medal for Merit



73. Lepa Lukić, Gold Medal for Merit



74. Jan Nemček, violin maker, Gold Medal for Merit



75. Selomir Marković, Gold Medal for Merit



76. ACUD of the University of Belgrade "Spaniard", Gold Medal for Merit



77. Leontina Pat, Gold Medal of Merit



78. Marina and Marija Gobović, Gold Medal for Merit



79. Group "Kerber" (40 years), Gold medal for merit



80. Zorica Brunclik, Gold Medal for Merit



81. prof. Dr. Svetlana Vujović, Star of Karadjordje, first degree



82. Katarina Karadjordjević Star of Karadjordjević, first degree



83. prof. Dr. Dragan Radovanović, Star of Karadjordje, second degree



84.prof. Dr. Zoran Radovanović, Star of Karadjordje, second degree



85. prof. Dr. Dragana Vujić, Star of Karadjordje, second degree



86. prof. Dr. Djuro Matsut, Star of Karadjordje, second degree



87. prof. Dr. Miodrag Grbić, Star of Karadjordje, second degree



88. Dr. Goran Vukomanović, Star of Karadjordje, third degree



89. Davorka Čančarević, dispatcher Medal for bravery "Miloš Obilić", gold



90. Marko Rodić, dispatcher Medal for bravery "Miloš Obilić", gold



91. Robert Ostrogonac, train driver Medal for bravery "Miloš Obilić", gold



92. Jasmina Filić, mother of twelve children, Gold Medal for Merit



93. Tomislav Momirović, Gold Medal for Merit



94. Dejan Stošić, Gold Medal for Merit



95. Aleksandra Kovac, Star of Karadjordje, third degree



96. Dejan Milojević, posthumous star of Karadjordje, first degree



97. Food industry Budimka doo, Požega, Gold medal for merit



98. Family film "Auto Mirko" Prokuplje Gold medal for merit 99. Society for Informatics of Serbia Gold Medal for Merit



100. Saladin Kurtagić (from Pešter) Gold medal for meritorious service



101. Snežana Paunić (from Badovinac) Gold medal for meritorious service



102. Goran Radević, posthumously (died in 1999 in Kosovo), Order of Merit for Defense and Security, first degree



103. Tomislav Fatić, posthumously (died in 1998 in Kosovo), Order of Merit for Defense and Security, first degree



104. Oliver Zajić, posthumously (died in 1998 in Kosovo and Metohija) "Miloš Obilić" medal for bravery, gold



105. Vladimir Janković (injured policeman) Gold medal for zealous service



106. Jovica Spajić (SAJ) Gold medal for zealous service



107. Members of the Ministry of Defense and the Serbian Army (110 persons).



Address by Vučić

At the beginning of his address, President of Serbia stated that Sretenje is the most important date in the religious, political, cultural and historical calendar of Serbia.



"For us, Sretenje is a red letter. We started, did, and finished a lot of things for Sretenje. The loudest and clearest message from Morićević and Jarudji was that fines cannot be given, nor can cruelty and injustice be tolerated. And the fight against cruelty and injustice, and when we talk about it, we are talking about the two most important events in the founding of the modern Serbian state," said Vučić and added: "The first is the liberating revolution, the second is the organization and organization of the state. At the same time, one and the other are closely connected, they depend on each other and condition each other. But today, before I hand over the awards to you, I will point out the most important connection between to them. That connection is the people, those who had the strength to carry out both great tasks, even at the cost of their own sacrifice. Those whose dreams were so big that they had to be realized. Serbia today is nothing but the negation of the fire that burned in them. A natural and great continuation of those longings they had. The history is very clear here. We can imagine everything, plan everything to the smallest detail, calculate, but without people, without that ardor that can only exist in them , without their readiness, strength, faith, no work can be not only completed, but also started in the right way. Radojković... All of them are not only worthy eternal fathers of this state and this nation, but the best example of great faith and power". Vučić pointed out that the First Serbian Uprising and the Constitution of Sretenje are the results of long-term historical processes.



"During which, amidst the great misfortunes of stratification and displacement, one nation managed to survive and to preserve and develop that spirit from which the best human revolutionary material is born. Centuries before, Serbia was a land without people. Part of the people went to the sea and the Venetians, part crossed two great rivers in two great migrations and fell under the authority and protection of the Austro-Hungarian Caesars. Those who remained fought for what was left of them, the patriarchal community, for their faith and for surrendering to the once-glorious Nemanjić state," he said.

FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIĆ/ bs

"We must not forget that most important detail. The people, our brave people, the Serbian peasant and his strength. And Karadjordje, a man from a poor family who grew up, studied, fought, became a boss and began to dream of a Serbian state for all of us. And he never forgot where he came from. Between the first and second meeting in Orašac, he visited literally the entire Serbia of that time on foot, step by step. He entered every village, every house, talked to every householder, heard their wishes, asked what was needed. Radovan Samardžić, who wrote about it, says that before the Karadjordje uprising, he knew three basic needs of the Serbs: to know the moral order and relationships between people, to keep what was inherited and accept the new after checking, that decisions are not made arbitrarily, but always by agreement, because others also have brains. It was on that matrix that Karadjordje led the fight for freedom and set out to create a state," stated Vučić.



"Without that man, without his dream, his faith and will, we wouldn't exist today either. Just as we wouldn't exist without another great personality, with a small growth that continued Karadjordje's dream. Miloš Obrenović is known to us, mainly through flaws that we heard about and without knowing much about everything. He, like Karadjordje, is reproached for the predominance, self-righteousness, it is talked about how they were wicked and dangerous, and it is forgotten how much of what they wore was imposed by time itself, circumstances, the history they lived and created in. They built a state in the shadow of three great empires, Turkey, Austria-Hungary and Russia, in Karadjordje's time France also had a great influence, each of which saw Serbia only as a province that should serve exclusively for their interests. They had to satisfy other people's needs, but also the needs of their own people, the one that was formed for centuries in conspiracy and resistance to every government, including the one that was theirs. A people that preferred to go to war, than pay taxes and was resistant to any type of organization, except for the one in your house. And all this is difficult for anyone else to be able to endure and solve, except for that cunning, illiterate, pig trader Miloš Obrenović. He built Serbia in every possible way. Its autonomy first, and then the state. And he heard the people in all that, he understood the weight and he felt the spirit of that time. From there, in that small, half-liberated, mostly illiterate Serbia, the Constitution of Sretenje was born, one of the first in all of Europe. The Constitution that abolished slavery. The constitution that demarcated power. The constitution that established that everyone is equal before the law. People, great people from Miloš to Dimitrije Davidović to Mile Radojković brought it," said Vučić and added:



"Allow me to say something in front of you that I did not write down. Have we repaid all those people? Have we always been fair to them? How did Karadjordje end up? How did the exile end? Did their successors fare better? Those who left us created a standing army, we called those who built our railway the greatest traitors. Those who saved Hilandar and returned it from the Bulgarians to our Serbian hands, we killed lustfully and said that it was the greatest, bravest deed the Serbs could do. We never knew how to speak well about another, in the 20th century, Alexander, who was brutally murdered. We didn't even give him a street. Here in our Belgrade, I hope not for long, we have a street of the assassins of King Alexander. We just don't have a street of King Alexander. In his time, here where you are sitting, this building was built. Trifle. For us Serbs, obviously, not enough". Vučić stated that today we look at the pictures of Karadjordje and Miloš on an equal footing, and that we had together busts of Miloš and Karadjordje, which were executed in 1905. "It is today in the Patriarchate. Please, let's find a way to return it to the Serbian race, to all citizens of Serbia. These are our great men. Both of them," said Vučić. Vučić stated that Serbs do not like to be slaves and love their freedom more than anything.



"A Serb will not serve anyone except his family, his citizens," said the President of Serbia.

During the 3D animation, an artistic painting of the First Serbian Uprising was shown on the Presidency building, during which verses from the drama "Stanoje Glavaš" were heard.



After the 3D animation, the song "Arise Serbia" was performed by the Stanislav Binički choir. During the ceremony, the multimedia segment "Revival of Karadjordje" was broadcast, which was realized with the help of artificial intelligence.



With Stevan Mokranjac's "Rukoveti" Vučić walked the red carpet through the guards' barricades and entered the Presidency building, which was decorated with the colors of the Serbian flag.