Politics Vučić: "I will talk about five points. Key months ahead of us" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the public today from New York: "I knew I shouldn't have taken that paper"

Speaking about an upcoming speech before the United Nations, he said he was preparing a speech.



"We made a decision to speak in English and work out the details... We will be ready for it. The schedule of the speakers is such that Zelensky speaks first, and then the speaker from Congo, followed by my speech. It will be interesting and they will pay attention since I will speak after the head of state of Ukraine, there is a small gap", Vucic told TV Pink.



"The essence is in the content, and that will be what troubles Serbia. The speech will be divided into five points," added the President of Serbia.



"That's how we've always worked and that's how we've preserved the libertarian spirit of our country," added the President of Serbia, discussing what he will talk about at the UN General Assembly session. President Vučić, we have crucial six months ahead of us and there will be those who barely survived, those who survived and those who survived as the strongest. Vučić reflected on how important that address will be.



"This is the highest-level state representation in I don't know how many years or decades... I'm not on the offensive, it's others, it's up to us to do what we can for our country," said Vučić and pointed out that he is doing his job, that citizens pay him for.



Vučić said that we can done a lot of things, and that he already had a meeting with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney this morning.

Vučić and the new framework of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina

Asked about the new agreement between Belgrade and Pristina, which was written about by the Albanian Post, Vučić said that when Lajčak was there, he did not want to receive the paper, which he read, but that it was clear that the paper did not come from the Serbian side.



"I can't say whether everything that was published is correct, I didn't remember everything that was written on those four pages. I knew I shouldn't have taken that paper," said Vučić.



Vučić stated that there is no chance for us to let Kosovo into the United Nations. "We cannot accept that Kosovo is part of the United Nations," said Vučić.



"People think it's just cursing someone's mother and we move on. But we have to think about what we're going to eat. They made things clear, and they say that Putin built a wall, and they ask us to take sides. But we don't want to be next to any wall. This complicates our situation even further. We do not live in some peaceful place, but at a crossroads," Vučić points out. He says that there would be problems even if they accepted the West's proposal, and there will be problems if we don't accept it.



"If we accept that proposal, it means that we will never be able to expel Pristina from the UN, even though formal recognition is not sought. If this is a small problem, I don't know what could be bigger. If we don't accept, as the Croats say this morning, Vučić and Serbia will be isolated. I don't think it's easy, but I don't see any other possibility. Everything has its consequences, like what we lost in 1999, 2004, 2008... A very complicated time is ahead of us, and we will have to we make important decisions," added Vučić. "We will continue to do our work, and the Albanians will continue to do their work. Our position is difficult," added Vučić.



"Our position is that we fight for our country, we know our position," said Vučić.



Vučić will speak in New York about the principled positions of the Republic of Serbia and the need to preserve those basic postulates of international public law.



Serbia is present at the UN General Assembly at the highest level. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Selakovic have already travelled to New York. They will be joined by Marko Djuric, the Ambassador of Serbia to the USA, to start today with a whole series of meetings.