Politics The ultimatum "we cannot accept, but we must not refuse": Kosovo in exchange for EU Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said, being hosted on the Morning program of Prva TV, that Russian President Vladimir Putin advised him to buy "Pantsir S1" Source: B92, Tanjug Sunday, February 23, 2020 | 11:45

"We can help and tell you what turned out to be the most effective weapon in the conflict in Syria, buy Pantsir S1," said Aleksandar Vucic.



Asked how he commented on a statement by former U.S. Army Commander-in-Chief in Europe, General Frederick Ben Hodges, who inquired after the first two of a total of six Russian anti-aircraft defense systems Pantsir S-1 Serbia ordered from Moscow arrived to Serbia on Saturday, why Serbia needed to defend itself, Vucic said he respected him and thanked him for his advice, but we will continue to do what is best for our country, adding:



"There is no one or few who want to see Serbia stronger and stronger than it is today, and there are many who would like to see us destroyed and weak."



On the occasion of the arrival of the first two of a total of six Russian anti-aircraft defense systems Pantsir-S1, he said that these were expensive but extremely valuable weapons. Many said "what these expensive machines will do to us" and added that they are much expensive but extremely valuable.



He said that Chief of General Staff Milan Mojsilovic had told him that Serbia was much stronger today and thanked him for acquiring Pantsir-S1. "We have found the money without jeopardizing economic growth, the fact that Serbia is by far the best growing economy in the region," he said.



He said that Serbia has been able to drastically raise its military capacities over the last 5 to 6 years.



"This anti-aircraft system is remarkable for fighting drones that become the essence of wars in the modern world". The Pantsir S1 "is effective against killer drones, cruise missiles, low-flying planes and helicopters", he added.

"Serbia has never interfered"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said today that notorious falsehoods are coming from Podgorica at the expense of Serbia, such as that Serbia intends to overthrow authority in Montenegro or the continuity of Greater Serbian politics.



"If it is true what Milo Djukanovic said about the change of government, that is notorious falsehood. Serbia has never interfered with the issue of elections in Montenegro, we never wanted to decide who will be in power and who is in opposition," he reiterated.



He emphasized that Montenegrins in Serbia must feel the same as Serbs in Serbia and have the same rights, unlike Serbs in Montenegro.



President said that many have claimed that he promised someone Kosovo's independence but that this is not true.



"Vucic did not lie to anyone, he is not a liar," the president says, adding:



"In the end, Vucic was the only one who essentially rejected the plan to let Kosovo enter United Nations."

"They will provide us with a solution that we will not be able to accept. I am convinced that it will happen even in the course of this year. They will try to give us guarantees for the EU, on condition that we recognize Kosovo, offering us special status for Serbs in certain parts, and then what? I'll ask the people. Three years ago I asked them, and nobody wanted it", Vucic says.



Asked what he would do if he faces with the ultimatum, he said: "You will see."



"You will see. But it is quite certain that I have never accepted ultimatums, as it is certain that I will strive to find the best solution for the Serbian people, with the aim of maintaining peace and stability, without leading Serbia into war."



"I am convinced that by the end of the year we will receive an offer that we will not be able to accept, but we will not refuse it, either. I am almost convinced of that", President Vucic said.



He recalled that when we had a chance to resolve the Kosovo issue, we missed it.



"Whatever it is, I can only sense what the initiative of the EU Special Envoy will be", he added, indicating that he knew who would be appointed to the post, but that he could not yet make it public, and that it would certainly be a man close to Berlin.