Another country set to withdraw recognition of Kosovo? Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic says that another country could withdraw its recognition of Kosovo "on Monday, January 21." Source: Beta Friday, January 18, 2019 | 12:50

Speaking on Friday, Dacic said that Belgrade has managed to reinstate the Kosovo issue as "the main topic on the agenda" - and that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who was in Belgrade on Thursday as part of President Vladimir Putin's delegation, told him it was "a historic success for Belgrade that 12 countries have withdrawn their recognition of Kosovo."

"Everyone knows that we have been asked to suspend our activities for six months, while they would suspend the taxes (on goods from central Serbia)," Dacic said, and asked, "does that apply to America, too - will it stop lobbying?"



"At the (UN) Security Council they (the US) said, 'we call on all countries to recognize the independence of Kosovo'. We have not accepted this and continue our work," the minister said, and added:



"Tomorrow we're continuing negotiations, Monday is the day when another country can be expected to withdraw its recognition."