NATO general "understands how Serbs feel about NATO"

Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel has told B92.net that cooperation with the European Union and NATO "goes hand in hand".

Source: Tanjug
Speaking to Filip Cukanovic after a meeting with Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin, Pavel also said he was "always satisfied after meeting with partner countries" and that "there is a plan for the future".

Asked whether Serbia moving closer to the EU would increase the NATO's expectations for membership in that military alliance, he replied that "cooperation with NATO and the EU goes hand in hand."

"I understand the feelings towards NATO, however, life goes on, many enemies became friends after the conflict. We are not afraid of Russian influence in Serbia, but we are worried whenever Russian influence crosses the border and turns into meddling," Pavel said.

