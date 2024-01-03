Sports Djokovic spoke out - is his attendance on the Australian Open threatened? World No.1, Novak Djokovic, spoke after his defeat in Perth against Alex de Minaur. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 3, 2024 | 13:39 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

With 6:4, 6:4, Djokovic suffered his first defeat in Australia after 43 victories in the previous six years.



However, since the defeat, the tennis public is more concerned about the condition of his wrist ten days before the start of the Australian Open.



"I think it's going to be fine, to be honest. You know, it had a huge impact on my play, especially on the forehand and on the serve. Again, I don't want to spend too much time talking about it and take any credit away from De Minaur for the win. He was very solid, as always. Congratulations to him and the Australians. We have to move on, and my thoughts are already in Melbourne," said Djokovic.



Djokovic is defending his title in Melbourne, last year he won the AO for the tenth time.



"Everything is part of the preparation for the Australian Open, I hope to play my best there. Again, it's never nice to lose a match, but you know I won't think about it for a long time," says the best tennis player in the world. He is optimistic before leaving for Melbourne.



"I have a lot of time, when I say a lot, I think it's enough time to get myself in good shape for the Australian Open, and that's what's most important in this situation," Novak added. The plan is to rest as much as possible.



"I will try to recover as soon as possible, to make sure everything is fine with my wrist and what was bothering me. I will follow the daily routine of recovery and training and work on getting in shape for the Australian Open," concluded Novak.