Djokovic is the best athlete on the planet! Novak Djokovic was declared the best athlete in the world last year in the selection of the prestigious French daily "L'Equipe". Thursday, December 28, 2023

In the past year, Djokovic played in the finals of all four Grand Slams and won three - the Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open.



With that, he became the tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles in history - 24.



In addition, he won the Masters in Cincinnati and Paris, and the Final Masters in Turin, and he started the year with a triumph in Adelaide.



Djokovic started the year as the fourth tennis player in the world, and ended it as the first, breaking the mark of 400 weeks at the top of the ATP along the way.



In the "Team" selection, the Serb had more points than the second and third athletes on the list - swimmer Léon Marchand and car driver Max Verstappen.

Novak Djokovic à la une de L'Equipe pour son titre de "Champion des champions Monde" pic.twitter.com/eCpeY6twDj — Quentin Moynet (@QuentinMoynet) December 27, 2023

Athlete Noah Lyles, rugby player Siya Kolisi, ski racer Marco Odermatt, biathlete Johannes Boe, cyclists Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel, and soccer player Erling Haaland are also in the top ten.



The best female athlete in the world in the "Team" selection is U.S. gymnast Simone Biles, who triumphed in front of skier Mikaela Shiffrin.



They are followed by swimmer Katie Ledecky, soccer player Aitana Bonmati, cyclist Demi Vollering, athletes Faith Kipyegon and Shericka Jackson, soccer player Jennifer Hermoso, athlete Tigist Assefa and cyclist Lotte Kopecky.