World Israel calls on Palestinians to leave Gaza; UN: "We are very disturbed" United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk said today that he was "very disturbed" by the statements of senior Israeli officials. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 4, 2024 | 23:54

The statements call on Palestinians to leave Gaza.



"I am very disturbed by the statements of senior Israeli officials about plans to transfer civilians from Gaza to third countries," Türk wrote on the social media platform "X".



He added that "international law prohibits the forced transfer of protected persons within or deportation from the occupied territory", reports "Al Arabiya".



Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday called for the promotion of a "solution to encourage the emigration of Gazans" and the re-establishment of Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip.



A day earlier, far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also called for the return of settlers to Gaza, adding that Israel should "encourage" some 2.4 million Palestinians from the enclave to leave. However, the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not formally proposed plans to evict Gazans or return Jewish settlers to the territory since the war broke out in early October.



Most of the residents of Gaza have been driven from their homes by the fighting between Hamas militants and Israel, which has been going on for almost three months.