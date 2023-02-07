World Total disaster, thousands dead, people roaming the streets. Serbian woman for B92.net Goalkeeper of the ALG Spor club, Jovana Petrović, is one of the few Serbs who live and work in Gaziantep; she escaped the devastating earthquake by sheer luck. Source: B92, Sofija Joksimovic Monday, February 6, 2023 | 17:39 Tweet Share AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed

Jovana Petrović explains to B92.net that she came to Serbia just two days ago. And that, with big problems.



"Two days ago, I arrived in Serbia from Gaziantep. I had problems with flights because there was a lot of snow, and despite two canceled flights, I arrived in Serbia," she explains, adding that she was woken up this morning by news from a friend.



"I got the information and I have to tell you that I was shocked and shaken. I heard from my friends, my teammates were returning from an away game, they were on the bus at that moment. Everyone felt a strong earthquake," said Jovana in an interview with B92.net.

A new #earthquake of the magnitude 7.8 occurred in #Turkey News Reporter Running and Screaming #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/5sRtxaBB3Q — Amit Sahu (@amitsahujourno) February 6, 2023

Foto: Tanjug/ AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

When asked if there is more information about the current situation in Gaziantep, Jovana said:



"The situation right now is that they are on the streets. Fortunately, none of my friends were injured. They are all fine. No one is allowed to enter the houses, they are on the streets. Many buildings have been demolished, I heard that one market in the center was demolished," she adds.



As she told us, a lot of people died, and many of them were injured.



"Stores are not working, citizens immediately organized themselves in schools and other institutions to collect food for children and people who are in dire need of help."

Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

We asked Jovana if she has information on how many Serbs currently live in Gaziantep and if she is in contact with them.



"Our two football players, Lazar Marković and Marko Jevtović, are there. I am in contact with Marko's wife. We heard from each other, I asked if they were okay. Thank God, they were not there at that moment but in Antalya," said Jovana.

As she said, according to her information, they are the only citizens of Serbia in Gaziantep.



"I only know about them. Those people with their families and me".



At the end of the conversation with B92.net, the goalkeeper of the ALG Spor club, Jovana Petrović, said that she does not know what her future plans are, and if and when she will return to Gaziantep. For now, she is traveling to Antalya with the national team.