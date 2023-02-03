World 0

Kremlin has a message for Serbia: We understand, you're under unprecedented pressure

Kremlin understands that Serbian leadership is under unprecedented pressure from the West and appreciates the position of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

Source: Tanjug
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

As Dmitry Peskov said today, Moscow hopes for further development of relations between the two countries.

"We fully understand the unprecedented pressure of the collective West on the Serbian leadership and the cost and efforts needed by the Serbian leadership to withstand this pressure until today," said the Kremlin spokesman, TASS reported.

He pointed out that Russia highly appreciates this attitude of the Serbian leadership and hopes that bilateral relations will continue to develop on an upward trajectory.

