Russia vs. Germany 0:2

An assistant of a former Federal Intelligence Service (BND) official was arrested in Germany and accused of spying for Russia.

This was announced on Thursday by the chief state prosecutor in Karlsruhe.



"Arthur E. was arrested on Sunday in Munich after his return from the USA on the charge of participation in high treason," announced the Chief State Prosecutor's Office.



The arrested Artur E. is not an employee of the BND, but an acquaintance of Karsten L, who was arrested in December on charges of espionage for Russia.



Arthur E., as stated by the prosecution, acted as a courier connection between the arrested Russian spy Karsten L. and the Russian secret services. For this purpose, he traveled to Moscow where, as stated, he handed over the material to representatives of one of the Russian secret services.



The investigation was carried out in cooperation with the American security service FBI.



BND officer Karsten L. was arrested in December after it was discovered that he had been spying for Russia.



Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the intelligence services have raised the level of warning specifically about espionage related to Russia.