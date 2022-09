World "Great Russia is reborn" Deputy Head of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, spoke after the signing of the Decree of Accession to Russia. Source: B92 Friday, September 30, 2022 | 18:53 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ

He sent an important message through his Telegram account.



"Truth triumphs! Great Russia is reborn!" Medvedev wrote on his Telegram.



Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees in the Kremlin on the admission of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics into the Russian Federation.