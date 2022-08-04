World Zelensky mentioned the Balkans in a new address VIDEO In his latest video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the functioning of the global security architecture. Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 4, 2022 | 09:34 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

In this context, he pointed to conflict situations and threats around the world in recent days, including the Balkans.



"These days, in our information space and on social networks, there are a lot of reports about conflict situations and threats that exist in other geographical areas. First - the Balkans, then - Taiwan, now maybe the Caucasus... All these situations look different, although they are united by one factor, which is that the global security architecture did not work. If it had worked, there would not have been this conflict," Zelensky said.



He once again accused Russia of "completely ignoring international law and the interests of humanity" and assessed that 2014 was a turning point, reports Ukrinform.



Zelensky pointed to the then situation with Crimea, Donbas and the downed Malaysian plane and stated that Russia "avoided immediate and tangible responsibility and preserved business and political ties with the world".



He assessed that Ukrainians have united the whole world not only around their struggle for freedom, but also around understanding how fragile the freedom of all races is in Europe and other parts of the world.



"The fragility of freedom can only be protected by joint action, and an effective global security architecture is required for this", Zelensky said.