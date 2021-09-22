World The plane crashed, all passengers died The Antonov-26 plane with six people onboard which disappeared from the radar in the Russian region of Khabarovsk, crashed. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | 12:52 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Michael Wick

According to the TASS agency, the plane belongs to a company that performs technical inspections at Russian airports.



The Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that the groups in charge of search and rescue headed to the place where the plane disappeared from the radar, Reuters reports.



According to the ministry, the plane was performing a technical flight, and due to bad weather conditions, the search for this aircraft was difficult. Earlier today, the Russian authorities confirmed that the Antonov An-26 transport plane disappeared from the radar in the Khabarovsk province, in the far east of Russia.