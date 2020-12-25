World "We are ready for war if Russia attacks us" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated today that he is ready to fight in the event of an attack on Ukraine from Crimea. Source: Tanjug Friday, December 25, 2020 | 18:38 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ AlexKosev

In an interview for the Ukrainian newspaper Focus, he stated that in that case, both men and women would fight for Ukraine, reports the Ukrainian portal Ukrinform.



"It is a terrible situation, I don't even want to imagine it. I am against it. Otherwise, there will be a great war. We will not go anywhere, we will all fight, and men and women will be called up for military service," Zelensky said.



As he said, the situation would be very difficult for the Ukrainians, while the Russians understand how things stand very well.