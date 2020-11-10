World Trump's team strikes back:"It will be shocking"; Biden: Let's get to work VIDEO/PHOTO US elections should soon be officially over. While waiting for the official confirmation of the winner, different reactions are coming from around the world. Source: B92 Tuesday, November 10, 2020 | 00:40 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

While it gets increasingly certain that Joe Biden will become the new president, questions are being asked - will Trump hand over power peacefully and what does Biden's victory bring?



Meanwhile, Trump had lost a key man in the fight for votes: Lawyer David Bossie, head of Trump's election legal team who is in charge of conducting legal proceedings of US President Donald Trump for challenging the election results, is positive for coronavirus.

Trump's Campaign Adviser: We filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania before the District Court today.

Trump Campaign General Counsel Matt Morgan: Today the campaign has filed suit in #Pennsylvania in the United States District Court pic.twitter.com/rigP9hrgH6 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 9, 2020

White House spokeswoman and Trump's associate: We want every vote to be counted

.@KayleighMcEnany: We want every LEGAL vote to be counted pic.twitter.com/z7FRDczPZL — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 9, 2020

Trump's team continues the campaign of reporting irregularities in the elections

Help stop voter suppression, irregularities and fraud!



Tell us what you are seeing.



Report a case: https://t.co/26KUDTDCnS



Call: (866) 498-6722 pic.twitter.com/2TWGccgJGi — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 9, 2020

Senate Majority Leader: President Trump is "100% within his rights" to weigh his legal options

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: President Trump is "100% within his rights" to weigh his legal options https://t.co/FcbCU03VnE pic.twitter.com/SWm29VutVo — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 9, 2020

Biden doesn't care about Trump's accusations