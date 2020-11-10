World 0

Trump's team strikes back:"It will be shocking"; Biden: Let's get to work VIDEO/PHOTO

US elections should soon be officially over. While waiting for the official confirmation of the winner, different reactions are coming from around the world.  

Source: B92
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

While it gets increasingly certain that Joe Biden will become the new president, questions are being asked - will Trump hand over power peacefully and what does Biden's victory bring?

Meanwhile, Trump had lost a key man in the fight for votes: Lawyer David Bossie, head of Trump's election legal team who is in charge of conducting legal proceedings of US President Donald Trump for challenging the election results, is positive for coronavirus.

Trump's Campaign Adviser: We filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania before the District Court today.

White House spokeswoman and Trump's associate: We want every vote to be counted

Trump's team continues the campaign of reporting irregularities in the elections

Senate Majority Leader: President Trump is "100% within his rights" to weigh his legal options

Biden doesn't care about Trump's accusations

