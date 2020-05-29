World Chaos in the USA: State of emergency declared, riots spread to other cities PHOTO Protests in Minneapolis for three days, due to the brutal arrest and death of an African-American in that city, with a police officer putting a knee on his neck Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, May 29, 2020 | 17:08 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/John Minchillo

The arrested George Floyd later died in custody under unknown circumstances.



Members of the US National Guard took to the streets of Minneapolis after the clashes between the demonstrators and the police.



A state of emergency has been declared in the city, BBC reports.



The protests in Minneapolis have been going on for three days, and the media report that the protesters forcibly occupied the police station last night, where the police officers suspected of Floyd's violent death were working, and set it on fire.



Police used tear gas to disperse protesters who destroyed everything on their path.



A state of emergency was declared in Minneapolis, and the riots spread to Chicago, Los Angeles and Memphis.

Protests were also held in Los Angeles and Denver

The four white police officers who took part in the arrest were later replaced, but the riots spread from the streets of Minneapolis to neighboring cities.