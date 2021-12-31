Society "If there is a major crisis in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbian Army is ready" In the event of a major crisis in Kosovo, Serbian Army is ready to provide assistance to KFOR mission to ensure a safe and secure environment and free movement. Source: Beta Friday, December 31, 2021 | 09:29 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MINISTARSTVO ODBRANE I VOJSKA SRBIJE/ nr

"In the event of a major crisis in Kosovo, Serbian Army is ready to provide assistance to the KFOR mission to ensure a safe and secure environment and free movement of citizens", the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Milan Mojsilović, stated.



"A certain threat to security is the illegal influx of migrants that the entire region is facing. The fact that a large number of people from these areas are still engaged in the Middle East is worrying, and that the number of those returning from the battlefield is increasing after the defeat of Islamic states ", stated the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.



Stating that the military budget for next year amounts to 136 billion dinars, of which 60 billion will be spent on the purchase of new weapons and military equipment, Mojsilovic said that the delivery of "modern medium-range air defense systems, anti-tank systems, drones, high mobility armored vehicles, telecommunications equipment" is expected in 2022.