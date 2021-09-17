Society A pandemic has increased anxiety in a third of Europeans - burnout syndrome in Serbia COVID-19 pandemic negatively affects mental health of citizens across Europe. Every third European suffers from increased anxiety, international research says. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 17, 2021 | 08:47 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/Zigres

The reasons given by 23% of Europeans as a cause of anxiety are concerns about the impact of the pandemic on their finances and jobs, while 42% of Europeans are afraid of contracting the virus.



When it comes to the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of citizens in Serbia, a fifth of respondents confirmed that they feel more anxious than before, while 60 percent of respondents said they had a burnout syndrome or were close to it, according to a statement from Stade.



The Stade health report, which includes research conducted in 15 European countries, including Serbia, shows that on average, a quarter of Europeans suffer from internal unrest and stress caused by a pandemic.



In Serbia, a third of respondents (31 percent) confirmed that quarantine caused them great stress that led to mental unrest, while almost the same number of respondents (29 percent) said they did not feel the impact of the pandemic on mental health.

Foto: Shutterstock/Mivolchan19

More than half of Europeans (52 percent) believe that the fact that they could not see their family and friends is the most stressful of all the challenges they have faced since the outbreak of the pandemic. The citizens of Serbia feel similarly - 51% of them were most worried about the lack of contacts with close people.



To relieve stress, 11% of Europeans have tried online yoga or meditation courses. Other effects of the coronavirus pandemic are the sleep problems that 15% of Europeans experienced. Loneliness, a potential trigger and at the same time a consequence of mental health problems, affects approximately one in four Europeans. Compared to people aged 50 to 99 (24 percent), younger Europeans (33 percent) feel more lonely.



A survey in which more than 30.000 people participated, showed that 54 percent of Europeans believe that Poles and Russians are in the lead in terms of burnout, with 66 percent each, followed by the citizens of Serbia.