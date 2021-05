Society For the second day in a row, less than 1.000 newly infected According to the latest data, 918 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia. Source: B92 Monday, May 10, 2021 | 15:35 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/Nikola Barbutov

18 people died.



There are 127 patients on respirators.



3.786 people were hospitalized.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 701.326 cases of infection have been confirmed. A total of 3.939.470 people were tested, of which 10.225 in the last 24 hours.



A total of 6.576 people died, and the mortality rate is 0.94 percent.