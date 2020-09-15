Society Kon confirmed: The first virus transmission between children in a school in Belgrade The first transmission of the coronavirus between children took place in an elementary school in New Belgrade, epidemiologist Predrag Kon said this morning Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 15, 2020 | 11:55 Tweet Share Sean Gallup/Getty images

He emphasized that one child had a temperature of 37.6 and that it was determined that he was positive for the coronavirus.



"A little more than five days after that, we had another child's illness. There was no described close contact, but it is clear that they did not wear masks in the yard, and that they were close," Kon said being hosted on Pink TV.



He mentioned that now the whole group from that department is in isolation and is following online classes.



As for kindergartens, Kon says that six positive cases have been confirmed in five kindergartens and that there are four infected children and two educators.