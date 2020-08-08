Society Traffic jam from the toll station Mali Pozarevac to the toll station Belgrade PHOTO A long line of vehicles was formed on the E-75 highway from the Mali Požarevac toll station to the Belgrade toll station, road works being main reason for it. Source: Tanjug Saturday, August 8, 2020 | 22:45 Tweet Share Foto: Twitter/Vanja Vucko

Due to that, "Blic" reports, one lane is closed for traffic.



"In the zone of the Umcari loop, the works are taking place on the overpass and the traffic is narrowing from three lanes to the overpass lane," they say for "Blic" from the Auto-Moto Association of Serbia.



They advised drivers who plan to pass this section to turn off at the Mali Požarevac or Avalski put loop.



According to them, traffic jams are expected tomorrow after 5 pm due to the continuation of works, as was the case last weekend when the traffic intensity was increased.



Special caution is recommended for drivers who are heading to the tunnel Sarani - Vrncani near Gornji Milanovac.



"Highway E-763, tunnel Sarani - Vrnčani, due to the appearance of fog, visibility is reduced by 100-150 meters", "Roads of Serbia" warns.

Autoput stoji ka BG kod Vrcina



Sta se dogodilo? Udes? pic.twitter.com/zLNGhQutdA — VR46🐢βουζκο Valentino Rossi (@vanjavucko) August 8, 2020