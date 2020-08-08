Society 0

Traffic jam from the toll station Mali Pozarevac to the toll station Belgrade PHOTO

A long line of vehicles was formed on the E-75 highway from the Mali Požarevac toll station to the Belgrade toll station, road works being main reason for it.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: Twitter/Vanja Vucko
Foto: Twitter/Vanja Vucko

Due to that, "Blic" reports, one lane is closed for traffic.

"In the zone of the Umcari loop, the works are taking place on the overpass and the traffic is narrowing from three lanes to the overpass lane," they say for "Blic" from the Auto-Moto Association of Serbia.

They advised drivers who plan to pass this section to turn off at the Mali Požarevac or Avalski put loop.

According to them, traffic jams are expected tomorrow after 5 pm due to the continuation of works, as was the case last weekend when the traffic intensity was increased.

Special caution is recommended for drivers who are heading to the tunnel Sarani - Vrncani near Gornji Milanovac.

"Highway E-763, tunnel Sarani - Vrnčani, due to the appearance of fog, visibility is reduced by 100-150 meters", "Roads of Serbia" warns.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Six people died, 255 newly infected

According to the latest information, 255 new cases of coronavirus out of 8.014 tested have been confirmed in Serbia

Society Saturday, August 8, 2020 15:39 Comments: 0
Getty Images/Pool Getty Images/Pool

Five more people died, 276 newly infected

According to the latest information, 276 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Serbia as of 3 pm, and five people died.

Society Friday, August 7, 2020 15:07 Comments: 0
Getty Images/Emanuele Cremaschi
page 1 of 34 go to page