Society In Serbia, 372 new cases of COVID-19 infection, seven dead According to the latest data, 372 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia in 24 hours. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 | 16:07

Seven people died.



Until this cross-section, 9.653 people were tested.



There are currently 4.501 people in hospitals, out of which, 143 patients are on respirators.



A total of 558 people have died in Serbia since the outbreak of the epidemic.