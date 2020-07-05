Society Loncar: The situation is much better, it will be evident from today's daily bulletin The Minister of Health, Zlatibor Loncar, stated today that the numbers are much better for both Novi Pazar and Serbia Source: Tanjug Sunday, July 5, 2020 | 16:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ NIKOLA ANÐIC

He added that it will be seen after the latest daily bulletin issues data, but he warned that we cannot relax yet.



Loncar said that the situation in Novi Pazar has significantly improved, and that it is under control, as well as all the parameters related to the functioning of the system are being maintained.