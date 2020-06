Society 227 newly infected people were confirmed, and two people died According to the latest information, another 227 newly infected people were registered in Serbia at 3 pm, and two people died. Source: B92 Saturday, June 27, 2020 | 15:45 Tweet Share Foto: Getty Emanuele Cremaschi Stringer

In the last 24 hours, 5,933 people were tested, and a total of 380,808 since the beginning of the epidemic.



There are currently 1,187 active cases in Serbia, and a total of 13,792 have been registered. 



There are 32 patients on respirators, and the mortality rate is 1.94 percent.