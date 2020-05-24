Society Again no new coronavirus victims Another 67 people infected with the coronavirus were registered in Serbia by 3 pm, and there were no new victims in the last 24 hours Source: B92 Sunday, May 24, 2020 | 19:00 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Marcin Gadomski

Since the last report, samples of 3.644 people have been tested, of which 67 are positive.



658 patients were hospitalized.



There are a total of 12 patients on respirators.



A total of 217.856 people were tested in the Republic of Serbia.



The total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic is 238.



The total number of cured citizens is 5.857.



A total of 11.159 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia.