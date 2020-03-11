Society Presidency meeting begins, army representatives also invited PHOTO A State Summit is being held at the Serbian Presidency regarding the latest information on the number of persons infected with coronavirus in Serbia. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 11:20 Tweet Share Screenshot/Tanjug

The beginning of the meeting was announced earlier at 11 o'clock, and in addition to the President of Serbia, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and members of the government, the meeting was also attended by representatives of all services involved in the fight against coronavirus.



By this morning, according to official information from the Ministry of Health's website, 12 coronavirus patients were registered in Serbia.

The meeting in the Presidency building is attended by Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar, Education Minister Mladen Sarcevic, Tourism Minister Rasim Ljajic, Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic, Construction Minister Zorana Mihajlovic, Economy Minister Goran Knezevic, NBS Governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic and President of Serbin Chamber of Commerce (PKS).



The following state representatives also attend the meeting: RFZO Director Sanja Radojevic Skodric, Head of the Unit for Infectious Diseases of the City Institute for Public Health, epidemiologist Predrag Kon, pediatric pulmonologist and allergist at the University Children's Clinic Tirsova Branislav Nestorovic, former director of the Institute of Public Health Nis Branislav Tiodorovic.



The meeting is also attended by representatives of the Serbian Armed Forces.

