Society Case solved at the highest level of Serbia and Iran: Children abducted in 2015 return Slavica Burmazovic's kidnapped children to return to Serbia today, Serbian Foreign Affairs Ministry announced this morning Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 29, 2019 | 08:55

Four years after the abduction and more than three years after the Turkish court's final ruling, following an agreement between Minister Ivica Dacic and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif, the children were allowed to return to their mother Slavica Burmazovic, who would welcome them at 10:40 p.m. at Nikola Tesla airport.



The children are returning, in the arrangements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and will be brought in by Serbian Ambassador to Iran, Dragan Todorovic.



Dacic and his Iranian counterpart Zarif met in Baku, on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Summit, on October 24, and discussed this issue, and on that occasion, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif promised to personally engage in the efforts to return the kidnapped children of Slavica Burmazovic who reside in Iran.



The former husband of Slavica Burmazovic, a Turk, took the three children without their mother's permission to Turkey in 2015.



A court's first-instance verdict from March 2016 ordered the children to return to their mother's custody, but the father, despite a ban, left Turkey, taking the children to Iran.



Prva TV reported on this case on several occasions.