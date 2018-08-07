Society Center for preservation of Serbian language, culture opens Prime Minister Ana Brnabic began a visit to Trsic and Loznica on Tuesday by visiting the Vuk Karadzic Education and Culture Center. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, August 7, 2018 | 14:52 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, Brnabic said that her cabinet will support the center, which will be "equally important for humanistic social sciences as the science-research station Petnica is for natural sciences."

Brnabic, together with Minister of Education, Science and Technological Development Mladen Sarcevic, visited the newly opened Vuk Karadzic Education and Culture Center, where workshops are organized for the first time with high school students and students from Serbia and the Serb entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina, the RS.



The prime minister "pointed out that this is the first scientific and research center for social and humanistic sciences dealing with the preservation of Serbian language and culture."



Speaking to participants, Brnabic said she "believes that there is a better future ahead of them, because young people and education should be the basis of a better future in Serbia."