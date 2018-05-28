Society 0

Michael Douglas to unveil Karl Malden monument in Belgrade

Hollywood star Michael Douglas will visit Belgrade on July 13 to unveil a monument to late fellow actor Karl Malden in the Yugoslav Film Archive.

Michael Douglas (Getty Images)
Tanjug reported this on Friday, citing Srpski Telegaf.

Malden, whose father was a Serb, had a long career primarily as a character actor. He passed away in 2009 at the age of 97.

Douglas has always been pointing out that Malden - born Mladen Sekulovic - had been a decisive influence on his career, the report said.

According to the article, Douglas will arrive here together with Malden's daughters and their families.

