Michael Douglas to unveil Karl Malden monument in Belgrade
Hollywood star Michael Douglas will visit Belgrade on July 13 to unveil a monument to late fellow actor Karl Malden in the Yugoslav Film Archive.Source: B92, Tanjug
Tanjug reported this on Friday, citing Srpski Telegaf.
Malden, whose father was a Serb, had a long career primarily as a character actor. He passed away in 2009 at the age of 97.
Douglas has always been pointing out that Malden - born Mladen Sekulovic - had been a decisive influence on his career, the report said.
According to the article, Douglas will arrive here together with Malden's daughters and their families.