Society Michael Douglas to unveil Karl Malden monument in Belgrade Hollywood star Michael Douglas will visit Belgrade on July 13 to unveil a monument to late fellow actor Karl Malden in the Yugoslav Film Archive. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, May 28, 2018 | 10:52 Tweet Share Michael Douglas (Getty Images)

Tanjug reported this on Friday, citing Srpski Telegaf.

Malden, whose father was a Serb, had a long career primarily as a character actor. He passed away in 2009 at the age of 97.



Douglas has always been pointing out that Malden - born Mladen Sekulovic - had been a decisive influence on his career, the report said.



According to the article, Douglas will arrive here together with Malden's daughters and their families.