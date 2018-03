Society Daylight savings time starts on March 25 Daylight savings time starts in Serbia on Sunday, March 25, the Ministry of Economy has announced. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 16, 2018 | 11:35 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

At 02:00 hours CET that day, clocks will be turned forward one hour, to 03:00 hours CET.

Daylight savings time will end on the last weekend on October, when clocks will be turned back one hour.