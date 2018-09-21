Region Lavrov in Sarajevo, to meet with Dodik later Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Sarajevo. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 21, 2018 | 11:54 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

Lavrov will meet with Igor Crnadak, and will also be welcomed by members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Lavrov and Crnadak should also sign a Consultation Plan between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for the period 2019/2020.



After the meeting in Sarajevo, Lavrov will arrive in Banja Luka where he will meet with Milorad Dodik, the RS president, and will also visit the foundations of the future Serbian-Russian Orthodox Christian temple.