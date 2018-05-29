Region Dodik to run for Serb seat in Bosnia-Herzegovina Presidency Serb Republic (RS) President Milorad Dodik will run for the Serb seat in the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH). Source: Beta Tuesday, May 29, 2018 | 16:43 Tweet Share (Beta, file)

RS Prime Minister Zeljka Cvijanovic will be Dodik's SNSD party candidate to replace him as president of the Serb entity.

The general elections in BiH will be held on October 7.



"The RS is the sole priority of my policy, and the RS will be strengthened and made strong by my election as the Serb member of the BiH Presidency," Dodik said after his candidacy was officially confirmed on Tuesday.



He said that the SNSD election campaign slogan will be "Under the flag of Srpska (RS)".



The RS Constitution prevents Dodik from running for president again, after serving for two terms. That is why he decided to run in the general election in the race for the BiH Presidency seat.



His main rival will be the current Serb member of the BiH Presidency, Mladen Ivanic, who is nominated by the opposition Alliance for Change.



Meanwhile, the main opponent of Cvijanovic in the RS presidential race will be Vukota Govedarica, leader of the SDS, who is also supported by the Alliance for Change.