Region Serbia-Croatia-Bosnia meeting announced for next week A meeting will be held next week between the presidents of Serbia and Croatia and the members of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH). Izvor: Tanjug Wednesday, February 28, 2018 | 14:40 Tweet Share

The announcement came on Wednesday from BiH Presidency Chairman Dragan Covic.

According to previous announcements, the topic of the meeting in Mostar on March 6 and 7 will be the borders between the three states.



"There is no path to the EU while there are unresolved borders," Covic told reporters in Sarajevo after handing in answers to the EC questionnaire, regional broadcaster N1 reported.