Politics Suspects for chaos in Belgrade interviewed: Seven pleaded guilty Suspects for the incidents in front of the Belgrade City Assembly were questioned at the High Public Prosecutor's Office, and seven persons pleaded guilty. Source: RTS Wednesday, December 27, 2023 | 08:48

Suspects for the incidents in front of the Belgrade City Assembly were questioned on Tuesday and during the night at the High Public Prosecutor's Office, and seven persons pleaded guilty.



All the suspects presented their defenses at the hearing.



After the hearing, the seven suspects admitted their guilt and concluded an agreement on the recognition of criminal offenses with suspended prison sentences and fines, which agreements will be forwarded to the High Court in Belgrade for a decision on confirmation.



The four suspects Z. M. (68), S. S. (36), N. V. (32) and M. R. (38) concluded agreements on the recognition of the criminal offense Violent behavior at a sports event in a public meeting in connection with the criminal offense, calling for a violent change of the constitutional order to suspended prison sentences of 6 months with a probation period of two years and a fine of 20,000 dinars, that is, Marko R. to a fine of 10,000 dinars.



R. Dj. (18), L. S. (23) and V. O. (48) concluded agreements on the recognition of the criminal offense of Violent behavior at a sports event and public meeting to suspended prison sentences of 3 months with a probation period of one year and fines of 20,000 and 10,000 dinars.



According to the prosecution, the detention of two suspects, M.M. (37) and S.M. (19), was abolished and they were released to defend themselves in the further course of the proceedings.



After the hearing, the prosecution proposed to the judge for the preliminary proceedings of the High Court in Belgrade to order custody of the 11 suspects, so that they do not repeat the crime in a short period of time, reports RTS.



Detention was proposed for S. Š. (45), A.R. (18), G.D. (36), D.R. (19), P.J. (54), D.P. (21), B.T. (26), S.R. (58), M.A. (39), P.P. (44), S.D. (54).



Criminal charges have been filed against all the suspects for the aforementioned crimes, in connection with which evidentiary proceedings will be conducted in a shortened procedure, after which the prosecution will decide whether to file indictments against the suspects or to suspend the proceedings.